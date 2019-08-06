Unnao rape survivor’s lawyer airlifted to AIIMS, New Delhi

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 15:50 IST

The lawyer of the Unnao rape survivor, Mahendra Singh, who was under treatment at the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow since July 28, was airlifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, on Tuesday morning. The rape survivor was airlifted on Monday evening.

The ambulance carrying the lawyer left the KGMU trauma centre at 10.10 am and reached Lucknow’s Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport via a green corridor at around 11 am. The patient was shifted to the air ambulance, which took off at 11.25 am for the New Delhi airport.

“One intensivist Dr Ram Gopal, along with a medical team, is accompanying the lawyer till New Delhi in the air ambulance,” said Prof Sandip Tiwari, head, trauma surgery, KGMU. Dr Tiwari and a team of experts were treating the woman and her lawyer here in Lucknow.

Earlier, on Monday evening, Dr Ram Gopal had also accompanied the rape survivor to New Delhi in the same air ambulance. He returned to Lucknow in the air ambulance and again left with the lawyer.

Talking about the medical condition of the lawyer, Prof Tiwari said, “He has been breathing without ventilator support for the past four days, but is in deep coma. His neurological condition is poor.”

To recall, the woman, who has accused UP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar of rape, was critically injured when her car was hit by a truck in the Rae Bareli district on July 28. The victim’s lawyer, accompanying her, was also severely injured in the mishap, which claimed the lives of two of her aunts.

Since then, the two were undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of the KGMU trauma centre where they were put on ventilator support.

The medical team that came with the air ambulance was briefed about the patient’s condition and all reports were shared with them, said Dr Tiwari.

