UP BSP president’s brother absconds after being accused of shooting at a villager

Updated: Nov 01, 2019 17:46 IST

Following reports of involvement of Sajid Ali, brother of Bahujan Samaj Party UP president Munkad Ali, in an incident of firing on Monday evening, police raided his Shahjahanpur residence on Thursday night. However, he was found missing.

Circle officer of Kithore area, Alok Singh, said that a villager, Yaseen, had sustained bullet injuries in the shooting incident and was under treatment. His condition was stated to be stable by doctors, they said.

“Initially, Yaseen’s family had lodged a case against unidentified criminals. However, later, a video surfaced in which he was seen accusing Sajid Ali of opening fire on him. Yaseen said he had gone fishing in the pond near Sajid Ali’s resort in Shahjahanpur on Monday evening when he was prevented from doing so and was shot at,” said Singh.

“We added Sajid’s name on the basis of that video,” said Singh, adding, “He is absconding and a recommendation has been made to the SSP of Meerut to declare a cash reward on him. We are also seeking a warrant in his name from the court.”

Earlier on Tuesday night, police had raided the Meerut residence of former minister and BSP leader Haji Yaqoob Qureshi in connection with a case of land grabbing and attempt to murder registered against him and his son Imran Qureshi. The duo was found missing during the raid.

First Published: Nov 01, 2019 17:46 IST