UP Cabinet felicitates Yogi for foolproof security ahead of Ayodhya verdict

  Updated: Nov 11, 2019 17:04 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Monday felicitated chief minister Yogi Adityanath for making foolproof security arrangements to maintain peace in the state in the backdrop of the Supreme Court’s verdict on Ayodhya issue on November 9.

Briefing media persons here, state government spokesmen and Yogi’s cabinet colleagues Shrikant Sharma and Siddharth Nath Singh said no untoward incident took place in the state following the SC verdict.

Sharma said the chief minister monitored the situation from the control room and action was taken against those who tried to foment trouble on social media. “This resulted in maintenance of peace in the state following the SC verdict,” said Sharma.

He said the chief minister has congratulated all the people of state, through the state cabinet, for the unanimous Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya issue.

Ahead of SC verdict, Yogi had presided over a meeting of the council of ministers on November 1 and asked all ministers to refrain from making any unnecessary and controversial statement. Yogi had also asked the ministers to coordinate with all sections of society to ensure that peace was maintained in the state following the SC verdict.

