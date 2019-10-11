e-paper
Friday, Oct 11, 2019

UP discoms improve ratings, but ‘need to do better’

  Updated: Oct 11, 2019 20:07 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

 The electricity distribution companies (discoms) of Uttar Pradesh have been able to considerably improve their ratings this time, according to the Seventh Annual Integrated Rating report on state-owned distribution utilities in the country.

The report published by the Union power ministry shows that the state’s five discoms have improved their rank over what they got in July 2018. Nevertheless, they still have a lot of scope to improve, an official said.

While Kanpur Electricity Supply Company (KESCO) was the best performer in UP with B+ rating, indicating moderate operational and financial capabilities, Meerut discom was second with a B rating, which is awarded for below average performance, according to the report.

The Agra, Lucknow and Varanasi discoms have received the C+ grade that stands for low operational and financial capabilities. The A+ grade is given to a very high performance and A for high performance.

Principal secretary, energy, and UP Power Corporation Ltd (UPPCL) chairman Alok Kumar said the discoms would be asked to do even better to further improve their rank the next time.

“The improvement in the ratings of discoms is because of reduction in aggregate technical and commercial (AT&C) losses, timely finalisation and audit of accounts, improved consumer services and increased hours of power supply,” he said.

According to the report, the ratings of all the discoms, except the Varansi discom, has improved by one notch while for the Meerut the rating has gone by two notches.

“In March 2019, discoms achieved the target of electrifying all habitations in the state. Despite adding 80 lakh domestic consumers under the Saubhagya Scheme, UP discoms have been able to reduce their consolidated AT&C losses by around 4% in 2018-19,” Kumar said.     

First Published: Oct 11, 2019 20:07 IST

