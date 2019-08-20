UP government transfers 14 IPS officers

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 23:00 IST

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday night transferred 14 Indian Police Service (IPS) officials, including 11 districts police chiefs. The list includes senior superintendent of police(SSP) of Etah, Swapnil Mamgain, and superintendent of police (SP) of Rae Bareli, Sunil Kumar Singh. The two officials have swapped places.

Others who were transferred included commandant of 36 Battalion PAC, Varanasi, Ram Badan Singh, who was made the SP of Bhadhohi, and commandant 34 Battalion PAC, Varanasi, Vinod Kumar Mishra, who was sent to Kushinagar as SP.

Commandant of 24 Battalion, Moradabad, Ravi Shankar Chhavi, has been given the charge of SP Jaunpur.

SP of police training school, Moradabad, Pratap Gopendra Yadav, has been made the new SP of Baghpat, while additional police superintendent (ASP) of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Police Academy, Moradabad, Khyati Garg, has been posted as the SP of Amethi. Rajesh Kumar, who was the SP of Amethi, has replaced her.

Shailesh Kumar Pandey, SP of Baghpat, has been made the SSP of Bareilly in place of Muniraj G, who has been given the charge of commandant of 24 Battalion of PAC, Moradabad.

SP Kushinagar Rajiv Narayan Mishra has been made the new SP of STF in Lucknow, while SP Bhadohi Rajesh S has been made SP training and security, Lucknow. SP Jaunpur Vipin Kumar Mishr has been made commandant of 34 Battalion PAC, Varanasi, and SP UP 100, Mohammad Imran, is now SP social media at the DGP headquarters in Lucknow.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 23:00 IST