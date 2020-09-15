e-paper
UP man among two held for theft, eight batteries reported stolen in Chandigarh and nearby areas

UP man among two held for theft, eight batteries reported stolen in Chandigarh and nearby areas

Jatinder, 23, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, held for stealing a motorcycle parked near Buterla gate in Sector 41 on Sept 12/13 night

cities Updated: Sep 15, 2020 00:39 IST
A Dhanas man was held for stealing a motorcycle, an Uttar Pradesh man was held for theft, and eight batteries were reported stolen in tricity, the police said on Monday.

In the first case, the accused was identified as Jatinder, 23, of EWS Colony, Dhanas, held in a vehicle theft case registered on the complaint of Vishal Mishra of Buterla village. Vishal said his Discover motorcycle was parked near Buterla gate, Sector 41, on the intervening night of September 12/13. A case was registered.

UP man held for theft

Meanwhile, a man hailing from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for theft. The accused was identified as Amarpal hailing from Rampur in UP.

The accused was produced before the court and sent to three-day police remand. Police said the accused was arrested in connection to a theft case registered by Rajesh Kumar of Sector 2, Panchkula, on June 20, 2019.

He had told the police that on June 21 morning, he had gone to Pinjore along with the family and when he returned, found his entire house ransacked and wardrobes open. He had said that ₹20,000 case and jewellery were reported stolen. A case was registered.

8 vehicle batteries stolen

Some miscreants stole eight batteries of vehicles parked in Khudda Jassu village. In his complaint, one Suraj Arya of Khudda Jassu said that unknown persons stole the battery from his Mahindra pick-up, four Maruti cars, Tavera, Maruti Zen and Mahindra pick-up parked near his house on the intervening night of September 12/13. A case was registered.

