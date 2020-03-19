e-paper
Home / Cities / UP man booked for dowry death after wife’s suicide in Panchkula

UP man booked for dowry death after wife’s suicide in Panchkula

The woman’s father told the police that her husband had been harassing and thrashing for dowry

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 22:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Police have booked an Uttar Pradesh man after his wife committed suicide in Abheypur village in Sector 19, Panchkula.

The complainant Jwala Prasad, a resident of Hardoi in UP, told the police that his 24-year-old daughter had got married in 2015 with accused Ramnaresh alias Bujni, a daily wager. The woman is survived by two daughters.

In his complaint, Prasad stated that Ramnaresh had been harassing his daughter for dowry and regularly thrashing her when he was inebriated. “My daughter would come home after his beatings and I gave him money several times. The matter was also taken up in the panchayat a couple of times but my son-in-law used to apologise and get away,” he told the police.

Last month the couple had shifted to a locality in Abheypur village where Prasad’s brother and his son also lived. Police said Prasad’s daughter would complain to her uncle about her husband’s harassment and beatings.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulab Singh, the investigating official in the case, said that on Tuesday morning, a neighbour of the accused had informed the woman’s uncle and brother that the woman had hanged herself in her room.

On Tuesday, the woman’s parents came to claim her body which was kept at the Sector-6 civil hospital mortuary. “Jwala Prasad has submitted his complaint and we have begun investigation. The woman’s husband has been booked,” said the ASI.

A case was registered under Sections 304-B (dowry death) of the Indian Penal Code at Panchkula’s Sector 20 police station.

