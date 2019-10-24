e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 23, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

UP man killed, brother inured in Zirakpur accident

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A man was killed while his brother injured after the bike they were riding was hit by a tractor-trailer in Zirakpur, police said on Wednesday. 

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as Sandeep Kumar.

 In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Kumar said he and Deepak were returning from Sector 82, Mohali, on Tuesday.

“When we reached near Adda Jhuggian village on the Patiala road in Zirakpur, a tractor-trailer coming from the rear hit our motorcycle,” he said.

Police said both Deepak and Sandeep, who was riding pillion, were injured. They were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Deepak was declared dead.  Complainant Sandeep said the driver of the tractor-trailer fled after the accident.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:51 IST

tags
top news
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
People in Delhi’s unauthorised colonies to get ownership rights: 10 points
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
‘Unacceptable’: Boris Johnson on Diwali day Kashmir protest in London
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
On TN govt radar, 2 Hindutva groups that track ‘love jihad’ in schools
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
Profile of BCCI office bearers - ‘All the President’s Men’
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
‘My health fragile’: Chidambaram moves bail plea in high court after SC order
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
Pak singer poses with suicide vest, Twitter asks if it’s her national dress
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
39 found dead in lorry container near London, 25-yr-old man arrested: Cops
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
Nitish Kumar backs full statehood for Delhi, special status for Bihar
trending topics
Malaika Arora BirthdaySonia GandhiIndian ArmySatya Pal MalikDeepika PadukoneKathua Rape Case
don't miss
latest news
India News
cities