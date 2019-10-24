UP man killed, brother inured in Zirakpur accident

cities

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 00:51 IST

A man was killed while his brother injured after the bike they were riding was hit by a tractor-trailer in Zirakpur, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Deepak Kumar, hailing from Uttar Pradesh, and the injured as Sandeep Kumar.

In his complaint to the police, Sandeep Kumar said he and Deepak were returning from Sector 82, Mohali, on Tuesday.

“When we reached near Adda Jhuggian village on the Patiala road in Zirakpur, a tractor-trailer coming from the rear hit our motorcycle,” he said.

Police said both Deepak and Sandeep, who was riding pillion, were injured. They were taken to GMCH, Sector 32, Chandigarh, where Deepak was declared dead. Complainant Sandeep said the driver of the tractor-trailer fled after the accident.

Police have registered a case under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) of the Indian Penal Code.

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 00:51 IST