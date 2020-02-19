UP Police gets 2,200 noise pollution calls in three days

cities

Ghaziabad: The districts of Ghaziabad and Gautam Budh Nagar are among the top five places in Uttar Pradesh from where the maximum number of calls were made to 112 helpline, complaining of noise pollution.

According to UP Police, Ghaziabad stood second with 161 calls, while Gautam Budh Nagar stood third with 144. Lucknow topped the list with 294 calls. In all, the 112 helpline received 2,198 noise pollution related calls between February 15 and February 17.

Citizens can seek help from police on the 112 helpline if noise from their neighbourhood is affecting children’s exam preparations.

“We have briefed PCR vans to immediately attend to such calls. The details of repeat offenders are also being noted. So far, we are getting the music turned down and no FIR has been lodged,” superintendent of police (rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun, the nodal officer for UP112 in Ghaziabad, said.

He said 58 four-wheelers and 43 two-wheelers deployed under the 112 initiative in Ghaziabad have been put on alert.

According to 112 records, the Ghaziabad police received an average of five calls a day about noise pollution. From February 1 to February 14, the Ghaziabad police received 69 noise pollution related calls but the number surged to 17 on February 15 and 22 on February 16.

“The most common sources of noise pollution are wedding functions where loud DJ music is played. The initiative is helpful as students can call police and seek their help. Otherwise, there are chances of altercations if an individual tries to intervene,” Khushi Sinha, student of class 8 and resident of Nehru Nagar, said.

Of the nearly 2,200 calls the helpline received, 600 were made from rural areas while 1,600 were from urban clusters. The Gautam Budh Nagar district tops the list of calls made from rural areas at 55.

“Apart from police, the district administration should also intervene to educate residents about the ill-effects of noise pollution,” Jyoti Gupta, principal of Delhi Public School Ghaziabad, Meerut Road, said.

In Ghaziabad, about 28,000 students are taking their class 10 and 12 CBSE board examinations, besides 52,000 others appearing for the UP Boards.

The Gautam Budh Nagar police said that they received seven calls from students on Wednesday and police teams swiftly responded. Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said, “We have received complaints from students as well parents. The police team reaches the spots in 5-10 minutes. We ask people to follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court on loud music and they comply.”