UP progressing under Yogi, says Nadda

Updated: Sep 12, 2019 19:27 IST

BJP working president JP Nadda on Thursday said his party was the only political outfit that competes with itself and breaks its own records.

He was in the city to lay the foundation stone of party’s regional and eight district offices in Naubasta area.

He performed the rituals amid vedic hymns in presence of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, state president Swatantra Dev Singh and others.

Nadda also praised the leadership of Adityanath and said that UP was progressing under him.

He said the BJP has now a base of 170 million members.

Nadda said a Chinese diplomat met him on Thursday morning and asked the secret behind the exponential growth of the BJP as an organisation.

“I told him that the leadership of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah is unparalleled,” he said.

The Chinese diplomat conceded that BJP leaders and workers were extremely disciplined, he claimed.

On the abrogation of Article 370, he said it became a reality due to the will power of Prime Minister Modi and strategy of home minister Shah.

“We became one nation and one constitution on August 5; the inhumane article 370 and 35A were consigned to history books,” he said.

First Published: Sep 12, 2019 19:27 IST