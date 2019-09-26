UP to get DPR ready for trillion dollar economy goal

cities

Updated: Sep 26, 2019 23:21 IST

Umesh Raghuvanshi

uraghuvanshi@hindustantimes.com

LUCKNOW The Uttar Pradesh government will get a detailed project report (DPR) prepared so that a roadmap can be drawn to achieve the goal of making the state a trillion dollar economy.

“Yes, we will get a DPR prepared to make the state a trillion dollar economy. The DPR will lay down a clear strategy and roadmap for what to do and how to move forward at a faster pace,” said KB Raju, economic advisor to chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

As the state has a huge unorganised sector with different areas having a large number of industrial units working in specific areas, the state government also proposes to conduct a survey to know about their number and geographical location.

“We will conduct a survey of the unorganised sector by a leading education research institute. This will help the state government know about the geographical location of such clusters,” said Raju.

Although senior officers did not name the agency or institution that would work out the DPR or conduct the survey, the state government may task the IIM-Lucknow or any other premier institute with the same. It has already involved the Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Lucknow in the whole exercise of achieving the goal of making the state a trillion dollar economy.

“I had a meeting with the IIM-Lucknow director recently and discussed whether the premier institute has worked out or how the IIM Lucknow could be associated with the exercise to achieve goal of making UP a trillion dollar economy,” the chief minister said in a chat with media persons here on late Wednesday evening.

The chief minister took all his ministers to the IIM-Lucknow for three-day sessions on September 8, 15 and 22 as the state government felt the objective of a trillion dollar economy would need a better understanding of the issues and make the government work as a team. Senior officers were asked to join the ministers at the IIM.

“We went by UPSRTC buses to the IIM instead of holding any session at the chief minister’s residence. We decided to go to the IIM for all the three sessions to have discussions in academic surroundings,” said Adityanath.

The first day’s exercise at the IIM resulted in identification of 10 priority areas. By the final session on September 22, some of the areas had been clubbed to make six top priorities that include infrastructure, education, agriculture, urban development, law and order and agriculture and sustainable development.

First Published: Sep 26, 2019 23:21 IST