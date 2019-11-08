e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 08, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Nov 09, 2019

UP will have key role in making India $ 5 trillion economy: Yogi

  Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh would play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population, will play an important role in this. This could be made possible only when the state’s economy becomes a $ 1 trillion dollar one,” Adityanath said.

He was viewing presentations that the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, two IIMs, PWC, Ernst and Young and others made before him on making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.

Yogi said a long and short-term strategy needed to be drawn for each sector to achieve the goal. He also said good governance, rapid decision making, implementation, cooperation from top academic institutions and teamwork would be the mantra to achieve the objective.

Although UP had about 17% of the country’s population, its share in the country’s GDP was a little more than 8%, the chief minister noted. He said the state government had formulated various policies to attract investment.

“Law and order has been given top priority. Efforts are on to strengthen infrastructure. Our position has improved in ‘ease of doing business’ and the perception about the state has changed,” said Adityanath.

The Indian Institutes of Management-Lucknow and Bengaluru and Ernst and Young suggested ways to achieve the trillion-dollar target. It was observed that implementation would play a 70% role in achieving the target and lessons would have to be learnt from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra and countries like China, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore. More attention will have to be given to sectors such as manufacturing, services and agro-processing, he said.

MAJOR SUGGESTIONS

Development of industrial clusters near major cities and skill development according to the needs of these clusters.

Local educational institutions, engineering colleges, management institutes and universities should get support

Posts of mayor or chief executive officer for each cluster to be created.

• Constant monitoring by the chief minister’s office. Determining deadlines for each goal. Remove flaws if a goal is not achieved. Make the process of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ more effective.

Good governance, better infrastructure and fixing responsibility at all the levels and effective implementation.

top news
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Supreme Court to deliver verdict in Ayodhya title suit today
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict won’t be anybody’s victory or loss: PM Modi tweets
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Ayodhya verdict: Yogi Adityanath urges people to maintain peace and harmony
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut meets Pawar as Fadnavis quits, says can have Sena CM
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
Pak’s second flip-flop over Kartarpur corridor, to charge fee from pilgrims
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
‘Blinded by revenge’: Cong attacks PM on scrapped SPG cover for Gandhis
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Who gave Rohit his 100th T20I cap? The moment everyone missed
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
Explained: Raghubar Das’ rise to CM post & the battle ahead in Jharkhand
trending topics
LIC HFL Assistant ResultKaun Banega CrorepatiKartarpurBrett LeeBala Movie ReviewSonia GandhiDevendra FadnavisDevendra Fadnavis resigned

don't miss

latest news

India News