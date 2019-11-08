UP will have key role in making India $ 5 trillion economy: Yogi

Updated: Nov 08, 2019 19:34 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said the country’s most populous state Uttar Pradesh would play an important role in achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set an ambitious target of making India a $ 5 trillion economy. Uttar Pradesh, with the largest population, will play an important role in this. This could be made possible only when the state’s economy becomes a $ 1 trillion dollar one,” Adityanath said.

He was viewing presentations that the World Bank, Asian Development Bank, two IIMs, PWC, Ernst and Young and others made before him on making Uttar Pradesh a trillion dollar economy.

Yogi said a long and short-term strategy needed to be drawn for each sector to achieve the goal. He also said good governance, rapid decision making, implementation, cooperation from top academic institutions and teamwork would be the mantra to achieve the objective.

Although UP had about 17% of the country’s population, its share in the country’s GDP was a little more than 8%, the chief minister noted. He said the state government had formulated various policies to attract investment.

“Law and order has been given top priority. Efforts are on to strengthen infrastructure. Our position has improved in ‘ease of doing business’ and the perception about the state has changed,” said Adityanath.

The Indian Institutes of Management-Lucknow and Bengaluru and Ernst and Young suggested ways to achieve the trillion-dollar target. It was observed that implementation would play a 70% role in achieving the target and lessons would have to be learnt from states like Gujarat and Maharashtra and countries like China, Bangladesh, Malaysia and Singapore. More attention will have to be given to sectors such as manufacturing, services and agro-processing, he said.

MAJOR SUGGESTIONS

Development of industrial clusters near major cities and skill development according to the needs of these clusters.

Local educational institutions, engineering colleges, management institutes and universities should get support

Posts of mayor or chief executive officer for each cluster to be created.

• Constant monitoring by the chief minister’s office. Determining deadlines for each goal. Remove flaws if a goal is not achieved. Make the process of ‘Ease of Doing Business’ more effective.

Good governance, better infrastructure and fixing responsibility at all the levels and effective implementation.