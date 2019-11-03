UPMSCL blacklists medical supplier after drug fails lab test

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:36 IST

The Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) has blacklisted a firm for three years after the same medicine in two separate batches failed quality test.

The firm got the tender in May 2018 and supplied the tablets in November 2018, while sampling was done in January and May 2019. Both the samples of the tablets supplied failed test at the government lab that stated the drugs to be ‘not of standard quality’.

The firm was served notice and in reply denied the charges. The owners stated he also got the samples tested and they were found of standard quality. In the first reply, the firm offered that despite the drugs being of quality, if the corporation wanted it could call back the stock.

“If two batches of a drug are found not of standard quality then the firm will be blacklisted for three years. Hence the firm is blacklisted,” said the letter from the MD, UPMSCL that is responsible for supply of medicine at all government hospitals across the state.