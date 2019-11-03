e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 03, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Sunday, Nov 03, 2019

UPMSCL blacklists medical supplier after drug fails lab test

  Updated: Nov 03, 2019 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Uttar Pradesh Medical Supplies Corporation Limited (UPMSCL) has blacklisted a firm for three years after the same medicine in two separate batches failed quality test.

The firm got the tender in May 2018 and supplied the tablets in November 2018, while sampling was done in January and May 2019. Both the samples of the tablets supplied failed test at the government lab that stated the drugs to be ‘not of standard quality’.

The firm was served notice and in reply denied the charges. The owners stated he also got the samples tested and they were found of standard quality. In the first reply, the firm offered that despite the drugs being of quality, if the corporation wanted it could call back the stock.

“If two batches of a drug are found not of standard quality then the firm will be blacklisted for three years. Hence the firm is blacklisted,” said the letter from the MD, UPMSCL that is responsible for supply of medicine at all government hospitals across the state.

top news
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Fadnavis likely to meet Shah in Delhi tomorrow amid Maharashtra stalemate
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Centre reviews pollution crisis; cabinet secy to monitor situation in Delhi-NCR daily
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
Delhi lawyers to strike over Tis Hazari clash; get support from other states
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
NCP’s Ajit Pawar gets a message from Shiv Sena amid Maharashtra impasse
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
37 flights diverted, schools closed in Noida after toxic smog engulfs Delhi
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Rohit Sharma surpasses MS Dhoni to achieve massive T20I record
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Isro develops sphere-shaped capsule for deep sea mission
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
Delhi pollution: CM seeks neighbour states’ help; issues appeal on Odd-Even
trending topics
Priyanka GandhiIndia vs BangladeshRohit Sharma

don't miss

latest news

India News