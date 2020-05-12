e-paper
Home / Cities / Uran declared red zone

Uran declared red zone

cities Updated: May 12, 2020 22:57 IST
Uran taluka has been declared a red zone after the total Covid case touched 61 on Tuesday. Uran was in orange zone.

Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhary on Tuesday issued an order declaring it as red zone.

The order by Chaudhary states: “Cases in the region have been rising lately and hence on the basis of the powers vested in me, I have declared the area as red zone. The restrictions of red zone will now be applicable in the taluka.”

Uran tehsildar Bhausaheb Andhare, “A total of 53 people, including a one-year-old child, have been infected at Karanja village in Uran in the past few days. A Covid patient passed away recently. The area has been completed sealed as there are likely to be more cases.”

