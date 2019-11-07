UT administration denies permission to high-rise buildings in CHB project at Chandigarh IT Park

cities

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 00:35 IST

Chandigarh Housing Board will not be able to construct 11-storey high-rise buildings in its upcoming housing project at Rajiv Gandhi Information Technology Park.

Reason: The UT administration has denied the permission.

The housing project will soon be floated with 728 flats (see box). It will now be constructed with the usual ground plus six storeys, as permitted in other parts of the city. Each block will be 74-foot high.

CHB chief executive officer (CEO) Yashpal Garg said as the UT rejected their proposal, the board is going ahead with whatever construction is legally permissible within the existing laws.

Sources said while the administration denied permission citing its master plan that did not allow high-rise buildings in the city, another factor that prevented it from allowing the CHB to construct 11-storey buildings was its firm stand against Tata Camelot project in the Sukhna catchment area, which was junked by the Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The Tata project, conceived in 2007, was to have 12- to 36-storey buildings, with the highest tower planned to be 92m (300 foot).

The housing project will soon be floated with 728 flats (HT Photo)

An official, privy to the development, said it was not justified on part of the UT to allow high-rise buildings within the city, when it had opposed the Tata project in Kansal tooth and nail. The UT administrator, too, got several representations against allowing skyscrapers in Chandigarh as it would have compromised with its original character.

CHB SEES SILVER LINING IN SC SCRAPPING TATA PROJECT

As many as 2,100 flats were to be constructed under the Tata Camelot project. Half of them were booked soon after the project was rolled out in 2010. A 3BHK flat was being sold at ₹1.6 crore.

A CHB official, requesting anonymity, said that with the project almost dead now, the board is expecting to attract more buyers for its IT Park project, which has far better location and comparable rates (see box).

“Moreover, the flats will be high-end along with a slew of community facilities,” he said.

Sunil Kumar, general secretary, Chandigarh Property Consultant Association, said although the prices are on a higher side given the current liquidity crunch in the market, the CHB may get a positive response if it offers the flats on freehold basis.

To come up over 16 acres, it is the first project on the 123-acre land that the CHB retrieved from Parsvnath Developers in 2015, after a long-drawn legal battle. After the CHB failed to auction the land despite repeated attempts, UT administrator VP Singh Badnore in 2018 asked it to developing projects on its own.

The UT architect department has given its nod to the project’s zonal plan. The next step is getting the nod for the layout plan and detailed architectural design, which will take between three to four months before the scheme is rolled out for the public.