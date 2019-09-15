Vandalism by miscreants disrupts Punjabi song’s shooting in Ludhiana

cities

A group of miscreants, armed with sticks, baseball bats and sharp-edged weapons, disrupted the shooting of a Punjabi song’s video at a private farm house near Rajgarh Estate on Saturday.

The accused vandalised CCTV cameras installed at the farm house and also damaged a drone camera.

When crew members summoned the police, they fled from the spot. On being informed, the PAU Police registered a case against the 12 unidentified accused and initiated investigation.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Rafiq Mohammad, who is investigating the case, said they were working to establish the reason behind the attack, and scanning CCTV cameras to identify the accused.

On whether the organisers had permission to use the drone camera, the ASI said the shooting was underway on private premises, so a permission was not required.

Following a complaint by farm house owner Arpinder Singh, 53, of Garden Enclave, South City, police have lodged a case under Sections 452 (house-trespass after preparation for hurt, assault or wrongful restraint), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, and Sections 25, 54, 59 of the Arms Act.

