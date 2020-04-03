e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 03, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vasai MLA hands over 2 colleges to Collector to house medical staff

Vasai MLA hands over 2 colleges to Collector to house medical staff

cities Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:56 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Vasai MLA and president of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) Hitendra Thakur has handed over Vishnu Waman Thakur Trust-run two colleges, Viva College and Viva Institute of Technology, to Palghar district collector Dr Kailash Shinde to house medical staff and also admit Coronavirus patients. A letter to this effect has been sent to the Collector on Friday. Thakur said, the administration can set up ICUs, isolation wards for Covid-19 patients as the two colleges are currently shut due to the national lockdown. Currently, Palghar has recorded 11 Coronavirus patients and 2 deaths.

top news
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Covid-19 updates: Antibody test guidelines likely to be released Saturday
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
Indore’s 80% Covid-19 cases have no travel history, say officials
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
‘Don’t do this’: Bengal CM on resistance in setting up Covid-19 hospitals
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
Shikhar Dhawan & wife recreate classic Jeetendra song - Watch
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
‘Can tag me & Mahi also’: Yuvraj trolls Shastri, India coach replies
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
Disney+ Hotstar vs Prime Video vs Netflix: Which one should you pick
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
New trims of 2020 Tata Nexon launched. All details here
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
Does simply breathing and talking spread COVID-19?
trending topics
PM Narendra ModiCoronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus OutbreakCovid-19CoronavirusWHOVirat Kohli

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities