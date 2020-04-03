Vasai MLA hands over 2 colleges to Collector to house medical staff

cities

Updated: Apr 03, 2020 21:56 IST

Vasai MLA and president of Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) Hitendra Thakur has handed over Vishnu Waman Thakur Trust-run two colleges, Viva College and Viva Institute of Technology, to Palghar district collector Dr Kailash Shinde to house medical staff and also admit Coronavirus patients. A letter to this effect has been sent to the Collector on Friday. Thakur said, the administration can set up ICUs, isolation wards for Covid-19 patients as the two colleges are currently shut due to the national lockdown. Currently, Palghar has recorded 11 Coronavirus patients and 2 deaths.