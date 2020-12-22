Veggie prices crash, Haryana farmers say unable to even recover input cost

cities

Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 02:02 IST

Wholesale prices of several vegetables have seen a sudden slump in the past few days, with farmers claiming that they are not even able to recover the input cost.

Traders say the dip is due to the glut in local mandis as they are not able to transport the vegetables to Delhi mandis due to the ongoing farmers’ protests.

The prices of not just seasonal vegetables, but even cash crops, such as spinach, coriander and methi leaves, have reported a decline.

Seasonal vegetables, such as cauliflower, carrots and radish are being sold at Rs 1 to 2 per kg. The rate of cauliflower was Rs 30 a kg last month.

Farmers say they have no option but to plough the standing crop despite the falling prices as they have to prepare for the next crop cycle.

“I had ploughed three acres of radish but there were no buyers in the open market so I had to settle with the wholesale rates as otherwise I would have had to dump the crop,” said Satish Kumar, a farmer from Yamunanagar.

The slump has especially hit those farmers who had taken land on lease for cultivation. Nasib Singh, a farmer from Ladwa of Kurukshetra, said, “I had taken four acres on rent at Rs 53, 000 per acre. But now the prices of cauliflower have dipped to around Rs 1.50/kg. At this price, I will not get even the harvesting cost.”

‘No relief from govt scheme’

Farmers, meanwhile, said the government’s Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana (BBY) too has failed to provide them any relief as the scheme comes with several conditions, including fixed schedule for sowing and harvesting.

“The prices (to compensate farmers) fixed under this scheme are not enough to protect farmers from loss, and they also need a J form, which most buyers do not provide. Most famers are not even aware of the procedure to avail the scheme’s benefits,” said Om Prakash, a farmer of Indri of Karnal district.

Officials of the Haryana horticulture department said the BBY scheme was launched to provide financial assistance to farmers if prices fell below a certain limit. “The prices under this scheme have been fixed to cover the input cost as the prices of vegetables keep fluctuating,” said a senior official of the department.