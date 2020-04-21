e-paper
Apr 21, 2020-Tuesday
Vehicle ferrying critically-ill war veteran halted for 3 hours in Kinnaur

cities Updated: Apr 21, 2020 20:08 IST
HT Correspondent
A private vehicle ferrying a critically-ill war veteran was halted for three hours by the local police at Chaura checkpoint in Kinnaur on Tuesday.

Piare Lal, 74, who had fought in the 1965 and 1971 wars fought against Pakistan, was referred to the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme Polyclinic in Sector 47, Chandigarh by the local doctors on April 18. However, as the banks were closed, his family members decided to travel on a later date. On Tuesday, the vehicle ferrying Piare Lal was stopped by the police and his relatives were asked to produce travel documents amid the lockdown imposed in the state.

His family members said that they even applied for a curfew pass and despite showing the referral slip to the police, their vehicle was halted for three hours at Chaura checkpoint.

However, their vehicle was allowed to move following the intervention of a police officer posted in Shimla. “It is a matter of concern that a private vehicle for a medical emergency was stopped at Chaura,” said Kinnaur MLA Jagat Singh Negi.

Negi also said stranded children of Kinnaur superintendent of police Saju Ram Rana had been brought from a red zone in Delhi about a week ago.

However, a police spokesperson said that they were issued interstate curfew pass on April 13 so that they could come back from Delhi.

