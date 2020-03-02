Vehicle overturns on old Pune-Mumbai highway, kills 5 friends on road side

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:13 IST

PUNE A mini-goods carrier overturned on the old Mumbai-Pune highway late on Sunday night, killing five friends standing by the side of the road at Borghat turn, near Anda point on the Khandala ghat.

The men were on their way to Talegaon on motorcycles, after spending a day at Alibaug in Raigad on a picnic, police said.

The victims had stopped on the highway to answer nature’s call when the accident occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Pradip Prakash Chole (31), Amol Balaji Chilme (29) , Narayan Ram Gundale (27), Nivrutti Ram Gundale (30) and Govind Nalwad (35) , all residents of Talegaon.

All five originally hailed from Latur.

The driver of the goods carrier escaped after the incident. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered against the unidentified man.