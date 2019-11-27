e-paper
Verka increases milk rates by ₹2 a litre, 2nd time this year

The previous hike was in June, also of ₹2 per litre, when prices were hiked after three years

cities Updated: Nov 27, 2019 23:59 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Ludhiana The Punjab State Cooperative Milk Producers Federation Limited (Milkfed) that sells milk products under the brand name, Verka, has hiked rates of its variants for the second time this year, this time by ₹2 per litre. The previous hike was in June, also of ₹2 per litre, when prices were hiked after three years. Consumers in Punjab, Chandigarh, Panchkula and surrounding areas of Pinjore and Kalka will, thus, feel the pinch on their household budgets.

Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation that sells dairy products under its brand name, Amul, has also increased its rates by ₹2 a litre.

Verka’s Ludhiana Unit deputy manager Sandeep Singh said, “We are facing increased input costs. The coooperative society decided to hike the rates as its purpose is to procure all products from farmers, even if it at higher prices that, eventually, increases our input costs.” Ludhiana district has 38,000 farmers associated with Milkfed.

Baldev Singh, a Verka booth owner at Field Ganj, said they had no prior intimation of the price hike. “Consumers usually don’t protest as it is the government that hikes rates and not us. We can’t charge even ₹1 above the MRP printed on the packet,” he added.

The common man is upset. “Even as the government aims to promote good food and lifestyle, the hike in milk prices makes it that much harder for the common to follow a healthy lifestyle,” said Prabhjot Singh, of Model Town Extension.

