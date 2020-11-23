Very few seats available in DU’s special cut-off

cities

Updated: Nov 23, 2020, 22:40 IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University on Monday released a special cut-off for admission to merit-based undergraduate (UG) courses to fill up vacant seats in colleges.

Only those applicants who could not take admissions in the previous cut-offs will be eligible to apply under the special list released on Monday.

Very few seats in the general category are available for popular courses such as BA (Honours) in English, Economics and Political Science.

Candidates from the reserved categories can, however, apply to a handful of colleges where seats are still vacant.

For instance, in Miranda House, one seat is available in Economics in the general category (97.75%), six seats in scheduled caste (91.25%), four in scheduled tribe (90%), and nine seats in the other backward classes category (94.75%).

In Hindu College, admission under the general category is open for one seat in Sociology while most of the other courses are accepting admissions in some reserved categories for very few seats. In Aryabhatta college, admissions under general category are mostly closed for all courses except for one seat in Psychology (Hons) at 96% and eight seats for BCom at 94.50%.

At Indraprastha College for Women, four seats are available for Political Science in the general category at 96.50% while 10 seats are available for the same course in the SC category (91%) and eight seats each in the OBC and EWS categories at 93% and 91%, respectively.

For Sri Venketeswara College, admissions under the general category are closed for all courses except BSc (Hons) in Physics at 96.33%. Admissions under reserved categories are, however, open for all courses.

Unlike previous cut-offs where students got a three-day window to apply, admissions under this cut-off will begin 9 am on Tuesday and will continue till 1pm Wednesday. The last date of payment for students applying under the special cut-off is November 27.

Students will be given admission on the basis of the number of available seats. Students who cancelled their admission under fifth cut-off will not be eligible to apply under the special cut-off.