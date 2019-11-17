e-paper
Video of govt official’s car crushing vegetables goes viral, Hapur DM orders probe

cities Updated: Nov 17, 2019 17:12 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
A day after a video went viral in which a vehicle, reportedly that of Hapur Mandi Samiti secretary Sushil Kumar, was seen crushing the vegetables displayed by vendors on the roadside during an anti-encroachment drive, district magistrate Aditi Singh ordered a probe into the incident.

Additional district magistrate Jainath Yadav said, “Sub-divisional magistrate of Sadar area, Satyaprakash, has been asked to complete the probe in two days. As the Mandi will be closed on Sunday, the SDM will submit his report on Monday.”

Although Kumar was not seen seated in the car in the video, his vehicle was allegedly used to crush the vegetables being sold on the roadside at Hapur’s ‘Naveen Mandi’ during the anti-encroachment drive on Saturday.

Yadav said that vendors were in the habit of selling vegetables on the roadside, leading to traffic congestion inside the Mandi. However, he added that there were “many other ways” to tackle the problem of encroachment.

The incident had led to protests by vegetable vendors.

