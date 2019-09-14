Videos show men dancing atop cars at DU, police say will take action

cities

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 22:20 IST

New Delhi

A day after the Delhi University Students’ Union elections results were declared, videos showing men dancing atop cars, sitting on their windows, bonnets and disrupting vehicular traffic near North Campus area started circulating on social media since Saturday morning.

The Delhi Police said on Saturday they were analysing the videos to identify the people who created the commotion and violated traffic rules. They said appropriate action would be as per law taken against the violaters.

“We are analysing the videos and are trying to identify vehicles and the persons seen in them. Appropriate action will be taken against them,” Anil Mittal, additional PRO of Delhi Police, said.

The RSS-backed ABVP won three posts in the DUSU polls, while Congress’s NSUI got one.

ABVP state secretary Sidharth Yadav said the videos shared on social media were not of ABVP’s victory procession.

“ABVP concluded its victory procession in the evening while those videos were shot at night. There are no ABVP members and candidates in those video clips. Police should identify those who violated traffic norms and take strict action against them,” he said.

NSUI Delhi president Akshay Lakra said they did not carry out any procession of Friday.

Delhi Police spokesperson, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, that no complaint was received in connection with the incident.

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 22:20 IST