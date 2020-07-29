Vigilance Bureau seeks action on report over ‘substandard’ construction of roads in Ludhiana

cities

Updated: Jul 29, 2020 02:19 IST

Acting on a complaint into the alleged use of sub-standard material by the contractors in the construction of roads/streets in 13 areas of the city, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has directed the additional chief secretary (ACS) of local bodies department to take action in the matter.

In a letter written to the ACS on Monday, the VB has also sought a report on any action taken in this regard.

Earlier on July 9, an RTI activist Rohit Sabharal had filed a complaint with the VB seeking an inquiry into the matter as few samples collected by the municipal corporation (MC) of the roads had failed the quality test.

Sabharal had sought inquiry into the construction of roads/streets in I-block of BRS Nagar; Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar and Basant Nagar main road; Bharat Nagar chowk to Session chowk; installation of interlocking tiles in Punjabi Bagh area; Satkar Nagar, Moti Bagh and New Ramesh Nagar in ward number 8; Kot Mangal Singh and Gurpal Nagar in ward number 71; overlock road in ward 51; Lodhi Enclave in ward 58; Madhopuri; streets of ward number 53; Mohalla New Subhash Nagar in ward number 5; and Prem Vihar in ward number 4.

As per the MC officials, as many as 17 samples were collected to check the quality of recently carpeted roads. Seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) failed the test.

Earlier the samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road near Daresi Ground and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also failed the test. Samples of interlocking tiles collected from Sewakpura area had also failed the test. In the month of June, too, VB had asked the local bodies department to act on a complaint filed by the RTI activist in this regard.