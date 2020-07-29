e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Vigilance Bureau seeks action on report over ‘substandard’ construction of roads in Ludhiana

Vigilance Bureau seeks action on report over ‘substandard’ construction of roads in Ludhiana

Earlier on July 9, an RTI activist Rohit Sabharal had filed a complaint with the VB seeking an inquiry into the matter as few samples collected by the municipal corporation (MC) of the roads had failed the quality test.

cities Updated: Jul 29, 2020 02:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Hindustantimes
         

Acting on a complaint into the alleged use of sub-standard material by the contractors in the construction of roads/streets in 13 areas of the city, the Vigilance Bureau (VB) has directed the additional chief secretary (ACS) of local bodies department to take action in the matter.

In a letter written to the ACS on Monday, the VB has also sought a report on any action taken in this regard.

Earlier on July 9, an RTI activist Rohit Sabharal had filed a complaint with the VB seeking an inquiry into the matter as few samples collected by the municipal corporation (MC) of the roads had failed the quality test.

Sabharal had sought inquiry into the construction of roads/streets in I-block of BRS Nagar; Mohalla Guru Gobind Singh Nagar and Basant Nagar main road; Bharat Nagar chowk to Session chowk; installation of interlocking tiles in Punjabi Bagh area; Satkar Nagar, Moti Bagh and New Ramesh Nagar in ward number 8; Kot Mangal Singh and Gurpal Nagar in ward number 71; overlock road in ward 51; Lodhi Enclave in ward 58; Madhopuri; streets of ward number 53; Mohalla New Subhash Nagar in ward number 5; and Prem Vihar in ward number 4.

As per the MC officials, as many as 17 samples were collected to check the quality of recently carpeted roads. Seven samples collected from Amantran Colony, Guru Vihar, Chander Nagar, Bal Singh Nagar Road, Ashok Nagar, Daba Road and a road near GNE College (towards Dugri) failed the test.

Earlier the samples collected from a stretch near RK Road, Circular Road near Daresi Ground and Baba Mukand Singh Nagar had also failed the test. Samples of interlocking tiles collected from Sewakpura area had also failed the test. In the month of June, too, VB had asked the local bodies department to act on a complaint filed by the RTI activist in this regard.

top news
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
Play of words, say army officers on China’s new claim on Ladakh disengagement
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
ED summons Ashok Gehlot’s brother, asks him to appear within 24 hours
Five Rafale jets to land today
Five Rafale jets to land today
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Rajasthan impasse continues as Ashok Gehlot pushes for session
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Air pollution cuts Indians’ life expectancy by 5.2 years: Report
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
Covid update: India to export 4 crore masks; Mumbai ‘relief’; PM-bankers’ meet
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In