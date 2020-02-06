e-paper
Vigilance squad to curb malpractice during boards in Thane district

cities Updated: Feb 06, 2020 00:59 IST
Ankita G Menon
Ankita G Menon
With around 400 exam centres in Thane for Higher Secondary Certificate and Secondary School Certificate (SSC) examinations, Thane district collector has formed a vigilance committee. The committee includes policemen, flying squads and sitting squads and will check any malpractice.

HSC exams will start from February 18 and SSC on March 3.

In a special meeting on Wednesday, deputy collector Abhijeet Bhande Patil formed the vigilance committee comprising of district-level officers, police representatives and education officers. “There will be five flying squads across the district; the local tehsildar will ensure the presence of a sitting squad in each block. We have asked the police for extra protection at main centres and also while transporting question papers,” said Bhande.

Among the 98,429 students appearing for HSC from Thane district, more than 50,000 are from commerce stream.

“There are more than 400 centres in Thane district, making it difficult for us to manage as students are increasing every year. The electricity board and the public transport officers have been alerted of these days and the special measures to be taken to ensure students are not inconvenienced,” said Sheshrao Bade, education officer, zilla parishad, Thane.

