e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 04, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Villagers gherao police and excise team during liquor raid

Villagers gherao police and excise team during liquor raid

cities Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:11 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
Hindustantimes
         

The villagers of Kotra Kauran Wala village here on Tuesday gheraoed a team of excise and taxation department and Punjab Police which had gone to the village to conduct a raid in search of illicit liquor.

The villagers protested in front of vehicles of the team alleging that liquor traders were promoting illegal sale of liquor in the village.

Maur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manoj Gorsi, who visited the village, said that on the statement of excise officials, a case under Excise Act has been registered against one

Harpreet Singh as cops had the information that the accused was involved in manufacturing illicit liquor at his home. No recovery has yet been made.

He said that the villagers had complained against employees of liquor traders and police will act once a written complaint in this regard is received.

tags
top news
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
Delhi cops find photo proof to link Kapil Gujjar to AAP, say he joined last year
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
‘State can decide capital’s location’: Centre boosts Andhra CM Jagan Reddy
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
High Court to rule tomorrow on plea for black warrant against 4 rape convicts
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘Looking to create air defence, logistics theatre commands’: CDS Gen Rawat
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
‘They could even sell Taj Mahal’: Rahul Gandhi slams BJP at Delhi poll rally
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
New foreign players make a beeline for Auto Expo 2020
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Google admits it sent your private videos in Google Photos to strangers
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
Manifesto Wars: Freebies versus Polarization in Capital Clash
trending topics
CoronavirusVirat KohliNATA 2020 registrationBPSC Answer KeyDMRC Admit CardArmaan Jain Wedding ListPoco X2 Launch LiveIndia vs Pakistan Live Score

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities