Villagers gherao police and excise team during liquor raid

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 22:11 IST

The villagers of Kotra Kauran Wala village here on Tuesday gheraoed a team of excise and taxation department and Punjab Police which had gone to the village to conduct a raid in search of illicit liquor.

The villagers protested in front of vehicles of the team alleging that liquor traders were promoting illegal sale of liquor in the village.

Maur deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Manoj Gorsi, who visited the village, said that on the statement of excise officials, a case under Excise Act has been registered against one

Harpreet Singh as cops had the information that the accused was involved in manufacturing illicit liquor at his home. No recovery has yet been made.

He said that the villagers had complained against employees of liquor traders and police will act once a written complaint in this regard is received.