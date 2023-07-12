On camera, ambulance driver caught misusing siren for 'mirchi bajji', juice in Hyderabad

A driver of a private hospital's ambulance on Monday used the vehicle's emergency siren to get traffic clearance at Hyderabad's Basheerbagh and was later caught by the traffic police having snacks near a roadside eatery. The video of the incident was recorded on the policeman's body camera and has now gone viral on social media. Screengrabs of the viral video of an ambulance driver misusing siren in Hyderabad. (Twitter )

Sharing the video on Twitter, Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) Anjani Kumar wrote, “Telangana Police urges responsible use of ambulance services, citing misuse of sirens. Genuine emergencies require activating sirens for swift and safe passage. Strict action against abusers is advised.”

Together, we can enhance emergency response and community safety, he added.

In the two-minute video, the ambulance driver could be seen making up excuses to explain why he used a siren and halted near a snack shop. Upon interrogation, the cop finds out that there was no patient in the ambulance.

According to the police, the traffic constable thought it was an emergency, but he noticed the ambulance stopping near a roadside eatery at a distance of about 100 metres from the traffic signal.

In the clip, the driver is heard saying there was some health issue with one of the nurses.

To this, the traffic constable tells the driver, "After you turned on the siren, I gave clearance to the ambulance but without going to the hospital, you are eating 'mirchi bajji' and drinking tea. Where is the patient? For eating mirchi bajji you turned on the siren?"

A fine of ₹1,000 was imposed against the driver for "violating" the Motor Vehicles Act, police told news agency PTI.

(With agency inputs)