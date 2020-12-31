VIRAL VIDEO ROW: SGPC, Akali Dal demand FIR against Randhawa

cities

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) and district units of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Punjab cooperation and jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa for allegedly hurting Sikh sentiment in a viral video.

The SGPC also approached the Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, seeking action against the minister. Led by SGPC senior vice-president Rajinder Singh Mehta, apex gurdwara body office-bearers, including Manjit Singh, Ram Singh, Surjit Singh Bhitewad, Harjap Singh and Gurpreet Singh Jhabbar, visited the Akal Takht secretariat to hand over a memorandum to acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh against Randhawa. In his absence, the jathedar’s personal assistant received the memorandum. The SGPC wanted action to be taken against the minister as per “Panthic maryada” for hurting sentiments of the Sikhs.

The minister courted controversy after his purportedly video went viral where he is allegedly seen making a remark regarding Guru Nanak. Randhawa has, however, said the video is doctored and a deep-rooted conspiracy by the rival party to tarnish his image. He said he cannot “even think in a dream about making any kind of remark” on Guru Nanak. He has also filed a complaint against a news channel for broadcasting the video.

After submitting the memorandum to the Akal Takht, the SGPC delegation also lodged a formal complaint to commissioner of police, Amritsar, seeking action against Randhawa under Section 295-A (hurting religious sentiments) of Indian Penal Code.

In Fatehgarh Sahib, SAD leaders led by Amardeep Singh Dharni met senior superintendent of police Amneet kondal and submitted a written complaint against the minister.

In Faridkot, SAD leaders, including former Kotkapura MLA Mantar Singh Brar and SAD spokesperson Parambans Singh Romana, submitted a complaint to Faridkot SSP Manjit Singh Dhesi.

“Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh should immediately sack Randhawa and order a judicial probe into the matter,” said Brar.

A police complaint was also submitted to the commissioner of police, Ludhiana.

MINISTER’S EFFIGY BURNT IN JALANDHAR

Various Sikh organisations submitted a memorandum to the police seeking an FIR against Randhawa in Jalandhar. They also burnt the minister’s effigy to register their protest.