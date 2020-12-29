e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Dec 30, 2019
Home / Cities / Virar woman murdered in her flat: two arrested

Virar woman murdered in her flat: two arrested

cities Updated: Dec 29, 2019 23:32 IST
Ram Parmar
Ram Parmar
Hindustantimes
         

Virar police arrested two persons for the murder of Virar resident Manisha Dombal, 63, on Friday. Dombal’s body was discovered by her husband Manohar, 65, at their apartment at Grisham Palace in Virat Nagar. The victim was stabbed on her chest with a knife .

The arrested accused have been identified as Yash Prabhakar Indvatkar, 18, and Vinaykumar Doneti, 19, both residents of Bhayandar. The main accused, Vinod Bhimsingh Padvi, 25, who allegedly took off with ₹7.28 lakh in valuables and cash, is still absconding.

“Robbery was the main motive behind the murder,” said Vivek Sonawane, senior inspector, Virar police station. “The entire booty of ₹7.28 lakh in gold and cash is with Padvi, who is absconding.”

According to police, on Friday, Manohar entered the couple’s flat and found his wife lying in a pool of blood.

“We have arrested the duo under sections 302 (murder), 397 (dacoity or robbery leading to murder), and 459 (house trespass) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and will produce them before the Vasai court on Monday, said Sonawane.

Upon investigating the scene, the police had suspected the attackers were familiar to the victim. “We got to know from Manohar, that Padvi had visited the family on Thursday for a recce and convinced Manisha to buy second-hand cars which were seized by banks from loan defaulters. That was the major clue that led us to the duo,” said Sonawane.

top news
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Jobs, farm distress in focus for Jharkhand govt
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
Govt amends rule, sets Chief of Defence Staff’s maximum age limit at 65 yrs
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
DDCA officials involved in fight, Gambhir asks BCCI to dissolve body: Watch
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
Five detained for drawing anti-CAA rangoli in Chennai
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
‘Crossed all limits’: Priyanka Gandhi skewers UP govt for activist’s arrest
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
Amitabh Bachchan conferred with Dadasaheb Phalke by President Kovind
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
WATCH: England cricketers Stokes and Broad involved in ugly on-field spat
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
Ignorance not a solution: Kerala Guv on drama over CAA at History Cong meet
trending topics
Sanju SamsonDelhi TemperatureAnti-CAA protest in KochiKushal Punjabi DeathSalman Khan birthdayArpita KhanGood Newwz celeb reviewKushal PunjabiBBL

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities