Home / Cities / Wanted in a Ludhiana murder case, notorious gangster Kancha nabbed by OCCU

Wanted in a Ludhiana murder case, notorious gangster Kancha nabbed by OCCU

Kancha was declared a proclaimed offender in six cases registered in various police stations of Ludhiana.

cities Updated: Sep 12, 2020 00:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
         

Notorious gangster Kancha, alias Sonu, on the run in six cases registered in Ludhiana, including one of murder, was arrested by a team of the Organised Crime Control Unit (OCCU) near Chandigarh on Friday.

OCCU inspector general of police (IGP) Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh said a team led by DSP Vibhor Kumar nabbed Kancha with a country-made pistol.

Singh said Kancha was declared a proclaimed offender in six cases registered in various police stations of Ludhiana.

Among these was the June 1 murder of Ramandeep Singh, 30, of Bulara village. Ramandeep was allegedly hacked to death by Kancha at Kwality Chowk, Shimlapuri. His friend, Gagandeep Singh, of Jujhar Nagar had suffered severe injuries in the attack. The Shimlapuri police had registered a murder case in this regard.

In August, an OCCU team had nabbed Kancha’s accomplice Karanvir, alias Mani, in Muktsar. On a specific tip-off, the OCCU team was now able to arrest Kancha, the IGP added.

He was produced before a Mohali court and sent to three-day police custody.

