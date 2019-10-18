‘Wanted’ man nabbed after shootout near Moolchand Metro station

cities

A 49-year-old man — who allegedly had more than 20 criminal cases against him in Uttar Pradesh — was shot and injured during a shootout with Delhi Police’s crime branch near Moolchand Metro station in south Delhi on Friday.

Police said they later arrested the man, Iqbal alias Guddu, and seized one pistol with four cartridges and seized a stolen car that he was driving. Ten bullets were exchanged between Iqbal and the police team. Three of the four bullets fired by Iqbal hit the bulletproof vests of three policemen. Another policeman was injured after being hit by an iron barricade while trying to arrest the suspect. Police fired six bullets, one of which hit Iqbal’s leg.

Deputy commissioner of police (crime branch) G Ram Gopal Naik said that Iqbal, was also wanted in a five-month-old R65 lakh armed robbery case in Noida. Two suspects were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh just after the robbery, while three others, including Iqbal, managed to flee with the robbed money, he said.

“A few days later, one of the three absconding robbers, Meharban, was killed in an encounter with the UP police while another suspect, Mannan, was injured in the gun battle. Iqbal again managed to evade arrest. The UP police declared R1 lakh reward for Iqbal’s capture,” said Naik.

DCP Naik said that on Thursday, the special task force (STF) of crime branch received information about Iqbal’s movement in south Delhi. They received a tip-off that Iqbal would be coming near Moolchand Metro station in a stolen Breeza car early on Friday morning.

“A trap was laid and around 4.30 am, the suspect was seen driving the car towards barricades put on the road for checking vehicles. The suspect rammed his vehicle into the barricade in an attempt to flee and injured one. head constable. The suspect tried to reverse the car but police vehicles blocked his way,” said the DCP.

Finding himself trapped, Iqbal pulled out a pistol and opened fire at the police personnel. Two inspectors and an assistant sub-inspector were hit by one bullet each in their bulletproof vests.

