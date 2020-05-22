War veteran passes away at 102

cities

Updated: May 22, 2020 01:26 IST

Gurdial Singh Jallanwalia, one of the oldest war veterans in the country, passed away at the age of 102. He breathed his last at his house in Civil Lines, Ludhiana, on Thursday evening. He had been suffering from some age-related ailments, his son Harmander Singh said.

Jallanwalia had participated in four battles, including World War II. In 1939 and 1940, he fought a battle for British Army in Waziristan, now in Pakistan.

During the second world war in 1944-1945, he was posted in Burma (now Myanmar) and was shot on the lower abdomen by a Japanese soldier. But somehow, the soldier could not fire a second shot and Jallanwalia’s fellow soldier was quick to shoot the enemy.

In 1947 and 1948, Jallanwalia led a battle in Jammu and Kashmir region and during 1965 war, he was posted in Amritsar.

Despite, participating in four wars, he advocated continuous dialogue to bring peace.

He was also an active supporter of the One Rank One Pension (OROP) campaign.