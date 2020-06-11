e-paper
Water released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal, people told not to go near Beas river

Dam in Mandi district opened due to silt in the reservoir after heavy rain

chandigarh Updated: Jun 11, 2020 14:37 IST
Hamirpur: The district authorities on Thursday warned people, especially tourists, against venturing towards the Beas river banks as a huge quantity of water was released from Pandoh Dam in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi district in view of the alarming situation of silt in the reservoir due to heavy rain.

The Beas flows through the districts of Kullu, Mandi, Hamirpur and Kangra and ultimately its water goes into the Pong Dam, also known as Maharaja Pratap Sagar, located on the boundaries of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab near Talwara town.

It originates from Beas Kund near Rohtang Pass of Kullu district and flows into the Pandoh Dam on the way to Kangra and Hamirpur districts.

A spokesperson of the district administration has advised people not to go near the river.

