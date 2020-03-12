Week after Gzb businessman tests positive for Covid-19, son also infected

cities

Updated: Mar 12, 2020 19:16 IST

The Ghaziabad district health authorities Thursday said a 27-year-old man has tested positive for the 2019 novel coronavirus infection (Covid-19), a week after his father, a 57-year-old Ghaziabad-based businessman, was found infected with the virus on March 5.

They said the new patient has been shifted to the isolation ward at MMG district hospital.

The health officials said the businessman had a travel history from Tehran, Iran, one of the countries worst affected by Covid-19 with a death toll of 43 (till Thursday). The man was last week shifted to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

“But his wife and son were in home quarantine. The woman tested negative for the virus but has been asked to remain in quarantine. The son’s reports are positive for Covid-19 although he is not showing any symptoms as of now,” Dr NK Gupta, chief medical officer, Ghaziabad, said.

“If he faces any medical complications, we will refer him to Delhi,” he said.

“We have a list of about 10 persons who came in direct contact with the man’s father. Three of them are his office staff whose reports were negative for Covid-19. The others are his cousin from Mumbai and some persons from Delhi, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Meerut. We have given the contact details of these persons to the respective health authorities and also to the Centre,” Dr Gupta said.

The officials said the man’s mother would not need any further test as she and her son had separate rooms and had taken all precautionary measures.

“His mother has no symptoms at present and there is no need for further tests. However, she has been advised to remain in isolation at home,” Dr Gupta said.

Officials said after the businessman tested positive, the district health officials had taken up sanitisation of the entire 11th floor of the high-rise where the family lives as well as the common areas and facilities in the apartment complex. “Now that the son has tested positive, we will repeat the exercise,” Dr Gupta said.