Home / Cities / West Bengal woman reunited with family after four years

West Bengal woman reunited with family after four years

Haryana Police anti-trafficking cell helps trace woman to Nari Niketan at Mashobra

cities Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 16:55 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Police officer from anti-human trafficking cell of Haryana Police with the woman in Shimla onSaturday.
Police officer from anti-human trafficking cell of Haryana Police with the woman in Shimla onSaturday.(Deepak Sansta/HT)
         

Leela Tamang, 49, who went missing from Bagdogra in West Bengal in January 2017, has finally been reunited with her family.

The credit for tracing her and reuniting her with her family goes to the anti-human trafficking cell of the Haryana Police crime branch.

Leela, who was living at Nari Niketan, Mashobra in Shimla, had gone missing from a hospital at Bagdogra near Siliguri on January 25, 2017.

Her daughter Sanjana Rai and son Krishnan Tamang saw their mother after almost four years when they reached Shimla to take her back home. Sanjana said her mother was mentally unstable and had been admitted to the hospital at Bagdogra for treatment when she went missing.

On seeing her children, Leela was overwhelmed and said, “I just can’t describe the feeling of seeing my children again.”

“We lodged a complaint with the police at Bagdogra after she went missing. We made every effort to look for her and even launched a campaign on social media but in vain. We had lost hope till we got a call the other day,” says Krishnan.

Reuniting families gives me immense joy: Cop

Haryana Police assistant sub inspector Rajesh Kumar of the anti-human trafficking cell says his team gathered records of missing persons and while researching on it traced Leela to Shimla.

Over the years, Rajesh says he has reunited more than 500 families across India. “I feel I’ve been sent by God to reunite families. It gives me immense joy. In Himachal Pradesh alone, I have reunited 30 members with their families. They include missing children,” he says.

“In this case, we got details of the woman from Bagdogra police station and matched the records with Nari Niketans in the region and were able to trace her to Mashobra. We shared Leela’s pictures with her daughter and she confirmed they were her mother’s,” he says.

The family left for Siliguri soon after they were reunited.

