Western Maha floods: ₹23.71cr distributed so far, many still await help

Amid complaints of irregularities and delay in distribution of financial aid, the administration said that ₹23.71 crore has been distributed so far to the flood-affected victims of Sangli and Kolhapur as water has receded in most parts.

According to Pune divisional commissioner Deepak Mhaisekar, 428 families have been distributed financial aid from the Pune region. “Of the ₹23.71 crore, ₹12.50 crore has been distributed in Kolhapur and ₹10.54 crore in Sangli,” said Mhaisekar.

The financial aid has come after the state government decided to give ₹10,000 to flood-affected victims from rural areas and ₹15,000 to flood-affected victims from urban parts. Of the total amount, ₹5,000 is being given in cash while the rest is being deposited in bank accounts.

However, there were multiple complaints from flood-affected victims from Shirol and others parts of Kolhapur saying that their names were not included in the list as a result of which they have been denied financial aid. Many flood-affected villagers also said that the administration has not begun the panchanama (survey), further delaying any sort of official help.

“The survey people (punchnama) have not come yet. Because the current was so strong, even rescue and relief reached late here. We are living in the nearby school. Once the survey is done, we can at least start cleaning this mess,” said Deepak Kushappa Kamble of Shirati village in Shirol.

Total 479 villagers from Sangli and Kolhapur were affected due to heavy flooding earlier this month. The death toll due to the flood on Saturday reached 55 while three persons are still reported missing.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 19:45 IST