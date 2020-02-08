When it comes to FASTag compliance, Kherki Daula among 20 best toll plazas

cities

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), on February 15, will implement the complete roll-out of the FASTag system at all toll plazas across the country. Presently, nearly 80.02% vehicles, which are passing through the Kherki-Daula toll plaza, are using FASTags, thereby allowing the deduction of the toll electronically. A week before the deadline, Ashok Sharma, Project Director, NHAI, and Highway Administrator, Gurugram, spoke to HT about the implementation of the system and the traffic situation at the toll plaza.

Q. What is the status of FASTag implementation at the Kherki Daula toll plaza?

On February 5, when we took stock of the situation, FASTag compliance stood at 80.02%, as compared to the period before the trials, when it stood at 16%. Presently, we are far above the average of 75% needed for the toll plaza. We are now targeting those commuters who do not have FASTags but often enter FASTag lanes and end up paying double the toll as penalty charges. We are also targeting those who still using cash lanes and have not obtained FASTags yet. We are considering the exempted vehicles as being part of FASTag collection, as eventually, they will be given exemption tags after the NHAI and the ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) give their approval. Once a vehicle gets the exemption tag, it is exempted from paying the toll on all national highways across the country.

Q. How would you compare the implementation of FASTags at Kherki Daula toll plaza with other toll plazas in the country?

We have already progressed from 16% to 80% when it comes to FASTag compliance. Furthermore, after the complete roll-out of the system, this toll plaza may be among the top 20 in the country in terms of FASTag compliance. Also, before the electronic toll collection came into effect, there were traffic jams observed on a daily basis. However, since the implementation of FASTag, the traffic situation has improved significantly at the toll plaza. We have enough marshals at the toll plaza who are monitoring the movement of vehicles.

Q What is the purpose of a FASTag? How far along are you in achieving full compliance?

There are two key factors for implementing FASTag. First, preventing any pilferage of the toll fee. Earlier when the toll was collected in cash, there were chances of manipulation. Now that has been completely eradicated. Second, the NHAI wants to reduce the amount of time a person spends to cross a toll plaza. At Kherki Daula, the time spent in the cash lanes has, of course, increased to some extent due to the reduction in the number of cash lanes. We are monitoring the situation through hourly videos sent by our team at the toll plaza. These videos prove that the average waiting time has never crossed 20 minutes.

Q What are the challenges you foresee while fully implementing FASTag?

Managing time is a challenge for us. I have issued a statement to the concessionaire that if waiting time crosses 20 minutes, then all three lanes (split lanes) may be converted into cash lanes. The canopy or extended lanes at the Kherki Daula tend to be a challenge for us. The independent consultant (IC) has recommended allowing 19 FASTag lanes and six cash lanes at the toll plaza. On February 15, when full FASTag is implemented, we will have 23 FASTag lanes and two cash lanes, until some approval of authority for allowing six split lanes is received.

Q Are the NHAI and the concessionaire, Millennium City Expressway Private Limited, on the same page when it comes to implementing FASTags?

There were certain issues pertaining to the functioning of the radio frequency identification (RFID) readers. We have sent a notice to MCEPL, following a cure-period notice issued by the IC. The concessionaire needs to replace them within a month’s time. If it fails to do so, we’ll do it at its cost. The MCEPL has indicated that it is going to replace all the RFID readers. We have asked the MCEPL to replace all 25 RFID readers.

Q What is your opinion regarding the shifting of Kherki Daula toll plaza to Panchgaon?

We are yet to receive the detailed drawing of the new toll plaza in Panchgaon. The National Capital Regional Transport Corporation (NCRTC) was supposed to prepare the plan for Rapid Rail Transit System (RRTS), indicating the exit and entry points of their establishment from our national highway. Initially, we had planned for a 36-lane toll plaza but now it has been reduced to 28 lanes based on the land being offered by Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA). During our last meeting with GMDA in November 2019, we were told that their main priority remains RRTS. As such, we have been told to make do with a truncated toll plaza of 28 lanes. This plan will go to the NHAI headquarters and may even require the approval of the MoRTH. Whether or not a 28-lane toll plaza is accepted by the competent authority is a point to be considered. Once the decision comes from the higher authorities, we can take over the land from GMDA.

Q Will NHAI allow New Gurugram residents exemption from paying the toll?

NHAI has never given an exemption to anyone. It is the concessionaire who has given it on its own. This project is based on the fee rules of 1997 and, at that time, there was no provision to accommodate local traffic for free. The decision on the discount policy is a prerogative of the concessionaire and not that of NHAI.

Q Do you expect another relaxation from NHAI when it comes to FASTag implementation after February 15?

No, I don’t think so. The situation at the Kherki Daula toll plaza has vastly improved. The decision to extend can only be taken by the MoRTH. All toll plazas being managed by NHAI are being monitored through a live feed. Both NHAI chairman and MoRTH ministers are keeping a track on what is happening at the toll plazas. On January 15, only 65 toll plazas were given an extension. Once the toll plazas have an adequate number of vehicles opting for FASTag lanes, then the order to disallow continuation of hybrid lanes or lanes that accept both cash and FASTags may be issued.