e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / Wholesale markets in city will remain open, action against those hoarding food items: officials

Wholesale markets in city will remain open, action against those hoarding food items: officials

cities Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:13 IST
Abhay Khairnar
Abhay Khairnar
Hindustantimes
         

PUNE The officials of Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) said that the wholesale markets in Pune will remain open and residents will get enough supply of vegetables, fruits and other essential items.

BJ Deshmukh, APMC administrator, said, “APMC, Pune will remain open to streamline the essential supply of the food items. The APMC traders had on Friday called an off voluntarily, but I have appealed to them to keep the markets open or it will hamper the supply of essential commodities and inconvenience the residents.”

Deshmukh said, “Today (on Friday) at least 1,700 vehicles arrived in the Pune APMC. Thought traders had called an off, as an administrator we helped farmers to sell their produce to small vendors.”

Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, has also instructed the administration to ensure ample supply of essential commodities to the residents, including food items and medicines.

Mhaisekar held a meeting with Sunil Pawar, managing director, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Boards; Vinayak Kokare, additional director, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Boards; SS Deshmukh and SB Patil, officers, Food and Drug and Sunanda Bhosale, food supply officer on Thursday.

“If traders are found hoarding the items and charging extra money action will be initiated against them,” said Mhaisekar.

top news
PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak: Science has not been able to find an answer or vaccine for Covid-19
PM Modi on coronavirus outbreak: Science has not been able to find an answer or vaccine for Covid-19
LIVE: India to follow Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7am-9pm, says PM Modi
LIVE: India to follow Janata Curfew on March 22 from 7am-9pm, says PM Modi
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
WATCH LIVE: Coronavirus crisis engulfing entire human race, says PM Modi
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
Coronavirus claims 4th life in India, Punjab records its first death
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
As Tihar preps for 5.30 am execution, 4 death row convicts in silent mode
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘What will PM announce?’ Chidambaram has a suggestion
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
‘Go to a library and find about me’: Miandad’s amusing Viv Richards story
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
PM Modi lauds this Delhi doctor’s message on fighting coronavirus
trending topics
Coronavirus outbreak LivePM Modi on Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus infectionsCovid-19Bihar D.El.EdCoronavirus outbreakCoronavirus CasesAB de VilliersParas ChhabraPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities