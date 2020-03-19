Wholesale markets in city will remain open, action against those hoarding food items: officials

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 20:13 IST

PUNE The officials of Pune Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) said that the wholesale markets in Pune will remain open and residents will get enough supply of vegetables, fruits and other essential items.

BJ Deshmukh, APMC administrator, said, “APMC, Pune will remain open to streamline the essential supply of the food items. The APMC traders had on Friday called an off voluntarily, but I have appealed to them to keep the markets open or it will hamper the supply of essential commodities and inconvenience the residents.”

Deshmukh said, “Today (on Friday) at least 1,700 vehicles arrived in the Pune APMC. Thought traders had called an off, as an administrator we helped farmers to sell their produce to small vendors.”

Deepak Mhaisekar, divisional commissioner, has also instructed the administration to ensure ample supply of essential commodities to the residents, including food items and medicines.

Mhaisekar held a meeting with Sunil Pawar, managing director, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Boards; Vinayak Kokare, additional director, Maharashtra State Agriculture Marketing Boards; SS Deshmukh and SB Patil, officers, Food and Drug and Sunanda Bhosale, food supply officer on Thursday.

“If traders are found hoarding the items and charging extra money action will be initiated against them,” said Mhaisekar.