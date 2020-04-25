Why Delhi govt allowed shops to open after MHA directive

cities

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 23:27 IST

New Delhi: Official reports that several shops had already opened across the city and forcing them shut again may cause law and order problems prompted the Delhi government’s rethink on the resumption of commercial activities in the national capital, senior officials who attended a review meeting chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

In an order on Saturday evening, the Delhi government allowed opening of all neighbourhood stores, even those selling non-essentials, in areas outside containment zones and hot spots of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). The order came a day after the Union home ministry allowed stand-alone establishments.

Till Saturday evening when Kejriwal held a review meeting with senior state officials, confusion prevailed on the operation of the Centre’s decision to allow shops to open in areas that are not containment zones.

Senior officials in the chief minister’s office, who attended Kejriwal’s meeting and did not wish to be named, said the Delhi Police gave its feedback that forcing shops to shut again would lead to law and order issues in some pockets of the city.

“Actually, the Delhi government was left with no other option than to allow the shops to open because the news of Centre’s decision spread like wildfire across the city and many shop owners resumed their business. Altercations between officials and shop owners were reported in some parts of north and north east Delhi. They showed a copy of the MHA order on the phones to the officials to support their decision to open their shops,” said a senior official.

The police and the district magistrates informed the CM that it will be impossible to go to every nook and corner of the city and get shutters down of shops now, a second official said. “So, it was decided to comply with the MHA orders,” the official said.

As per the latest order issued by the Delhi government on Saturday, all registered shops, except those in containment zones, will be allowed to operate in the national Capital.

The Delhi government, however, made it clear that other relaxations such as opening industries and allowing self-employed persons to work will not be permitted. It also clarified that all outlets which render services such as restaurants, salons, barber shops and so on will continue to be shut. Besides, sale of all non-essential items by e-commerce firms will also continue to be prohibited until further orders.

The Delhi government added that a decision of any further relaxation on the existing lockdown restrictions will be taken on Monday.

On Saturday morning, Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain hinted that the national Capital could get some relaxations from April 27.

“There are 95 coronavirus hot spots in Delhi. The entire district or the entire city is not (a hotspot),” Jain said replying to a query from reporters on whether the Delhi government was considering easing the curbs enforced to contain the spread of novel coronavirus.

Several outlets such as stationery shops, electronic stores, hardware shops among others were opened in different parts of the city on Saturday. Many of those shops, in areas such as Laxmi Nagar and Lajpat Nagar, were closed after police intervention.

The traders welcomed the government’s decision with the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) saying that Delhi has around 75,000 such neighbourhood shops that will benefit with the latest relaxation.

“We are requesting all traders that before opening shops, they should thoroughly sanitise their shops and also ensure sanitisation of commercial markets. While opening the shops, the health safety rules released by the ministry of health & family welfare must be followed in letter and spirit,” said BC Bhartia, national president, CAIT.

CAIT secretary general Praveeen Khandelwal said, shopkeepers and their staff should wear masks and gloves. “Sanitisers should be made available. The owner should ensure that they sanitise every incoming customer while maintaining social distancing,” he said.

Brijesh Goyal, convener Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), who is also Delhi state head of Aam Aadmi Party’s trade wing, said shops located in markets and shopping complexes have not been given permission to open yet. He pegged the number of shops that would benefit form Saturday’s order at 1.5 lakh.

“All commercial markets will also remain closed until further orders. Besides, those areas which have markets will also not open as of now. Those who can open are standalone flower shops, bakery shops, gift shop, books and stationery shops, mobile shops and so on,” he said. Shops selling essential items such as groceries and poultry and medical stores have been operational throughout the lockdown.

However, the Delhi government’s decision to comply with the Centre’s directive did not go down well with Residents’ welfare associations (RWAs) in the city. Most of the associations wanted an extension of the lockdown.

“This will cause crowding on the roads and social distancing will go for a toss. The government’s own projections show that the Covid-19 situation is not good. The CM had two days back said that the number of coronavirus cases may increase if relaxations are given, then what changed in these two days. Cases are being reported from each of the 11 districts, then why hurry. The government should have waited at least for May 3 and then should have taken a decision after assessing the situation,” said BS Vohra, president, federation of east Delhi RWAs.

Rajiv Kakria, member of GK-1 RWA said that both the central and state governments are unaware that more than 60% of shops in Delhi are in residential areas due to mixed-land use.

“The malls and shopping complexes being closed will have no impact as mixed land use shops are on almost every road in any colony, village or unauthorised area. Opening these shops will throw all lockdown rules to the winds and there will be chaos. Do we even have enough police personnel or district officials to man each and every lane of the city and check if social distancing is being followed?” he said.