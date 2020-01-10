‘Why is Delhi Police biased?’ asks JNU Students’ Union president Aishe Ghosh after being named suspect in campus violence

delhi

Updated: Jan 10, 2020 17:32 IST

JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) president Aishe Ghosh asked the Delhi Police for evidence after being named a suspect in Sunday’s violence by the cops.

The police, in press conference on Friday, released photographs of nine people - seven from Left-backed AISA and two from RSS-backed ABVP - in the JNU violence case and named Ghosh as one of the suspects.

“Those identified include Chunchun Kumar, Pankaj Mishra, Aishe Ghosh, Waskar Vijay, Sucheta Talukraj, Priya Ranjan, Dolan Sawant, Yogendra Bhardwaj, Vikas Patel,” Dr Joy Tirkey, the head of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) formed by the Delhi Police wo investigate the violence.

“Delhi Police can do their inquiry. I also have evidence to show how I was attacked,” Ghosh said at a press conference minutes later. She also asked for proof from the Delhi Police of her involvement, saying there is no video to shows her indulging in violence.

Ghosh said the photograph released by the police shows her because being the students’ union president, “I was there after being informed about violence by fellow students”.

“I have full faith in the law and order of this country that investigation will be fair. I will get justice. But why is Delhi Police biased? My complaint has not been filed as an FIR. I have not carried out any assault,” she said after meeting HRD Secretary Amit Khare.

“Delhi Police should make public whatever proof it has against me,” said Ghosh.

The police held a press conference to explain the chronology of events in connection with the violence in JNU campus. The SIT chief said that a total of three cases are being investigated by the police team.

On January 5, more than 30 students of the university, including Ghosh, were injured and taken to the AIIMS Trauma Centre after a masked mob entered the varsity and attacked them and professors with sticks and rods.