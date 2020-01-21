Will remove accident prone electric poles from authority road by June: GMDA

cities

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:27 IST

Gurugram: All electric poles located on the middle of a road and prone to accidents in sectors 112/114 near the Delhi border will be removed by June, officials of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) said.

VS Kundu, chief executive officer (CEO), GMDA, asked the engineering wing to submit a report on who these electric poles belong to and start removal procedure at the earliest.

“I have asked engineering wing to prepare a report and submit it by next week. I will take action accordingly since these poles are accident prone,” said Kundu.

There are 10 to 12 electric poles located on middle of a 75-metre wide GMDA road in these sectors from Delhi border to a T-point near a police beat box of Gurugram police at Sector 112.

The Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) built the road a decade ago out of agricultural land and in the follow up of the infrastructure development in the area as per the Master Plan 2031 without relocating these poles.

“I will review the report next week and accordingly will expedite the procedure to remove these poles at the earliest,” said Kundu.

On January 3, a meeting was held between the officials of the GMDA and the Haryana electricity (transmission) department in which this issue was also discussed.

As per the procedure, the GMDA will request the Haryana electricity department through the Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) to prepare estimate of relocating these poles.

However, the GMDA will have to identify the custodian authority of these electric poles as the authority doubts these poles may belong to the Delhi government’s electricity department as these areas are close to the Gurugram-Delhi border.

“Our men are already on the job to prepare a ground report of these poles with their locations and custodian authority – following the meeting on January 3. Then we will approach the department – DHBVN or Delhi electricity department whosoever – to remove these poles. Our aim is to fix the problem by June,” said Pradeep Atri, GMDA superintending engineer, adding that the GMDA took over the road from HSVP a year ago only.

Joginder Singh Hooda, DHBVN superintending engineer, said, “We have not received any such proposal from the GMDA till date.”

In winter and mainly in foggy days, the number of accidents increases, say commuters.

“In December last year, I witnessed an accident of a car in which the driver got hurt. Unaware of the on-road obstructions, the driver hit a pole near T-point at Sector 112. Many such accidents have taken place on this road in the past two years,” said Dhruv Kumar, Sector 107 resident.