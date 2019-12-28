Will take struggle against CAA to logical conclusion: Jakhar

cities

Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar said on Saturday that the Congress will take the struggle against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) to its logical conclusion. He said his party stood in solidarity with the agitating youth who were keeping the Congress’ tradition of sacrifice alive.

Jakhar was speaking at a state level function to mark 135th foundation day of the Congress. He said protests against the controversial laws reflect the surge of peoples’ resentment against the Centre, which he said was making an assault on the Constitution. He called upon the party workers to oppose the government policies even more vigorously.

Later talking to the media, Jakhar said that rallies against the CAA and NRC would be held in the state in coming days.

“We will fight to protect the Constitution and save the nation from Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) divisive policies. The Congress had made huge sacrifices for country’s freedom and it’s restructuring. We will not allow anyone to destroy country’s legacy,” he said.

“I salute the youth who have demonstrated unparalleled commitment to uphold the spirit of struggle to deter government from taking any unconstitutional decision,” he added.

Lashing out at the BJP, Jakhar said the saffron party had no contribution in country’s freedom struggle. It was a trader’s party out to loot the people, he alleged. He also accused the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) of bowing before its political partner for the sake of a ministerial berth.

“The Centre is deliberately fomenting trouble in the country as it wants to divert attention from real issues like inflation and unemployment. The SAD leadership is keeping mum and not challenging its contentious policies for personal reasons,” said Jakhar.

“Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has asked the SAD leadership to clear its stand on NRC but I differ with him. SAD’s stand is clear. It does not stand with people of Punjab,” he added.

Defending the state government, Congress president said the chief minister and finance minister were not responsible for state’s bad fiscal health. He said it was the previous government that ruined the economy.

“We have been asking the Centre to release balance GST amount to ease the situation,” he claimed.

Replying to a query, Jakhar said there was neither any dissent in the party nor threat to Captain’s government. He said the issues raised by some MLAs were being resolved.