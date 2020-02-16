Winter’s exit not without summer’s burn for Maha: IMD

Updated: Feb 16, 2020 20:57 IST

PUNE The tail end of winter is forecast to get substantially warmer, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting maximum temperatures as high as 36 degrees Celsius for parts of Maharashtra. The minimum will hover around 15 degrees Celsius.

The IMD forecast for February 17 and February 18 will see the city with clear skies, the minimum temperature at 20 degrees Celsius and the maximum at 33 degrees Celsius.

The IMD recorded a rise in Pune’s temperature on Sunday, by two degrees Celsius, with the maximum temperature reported at 33.6 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Sunday in the city was 15.7 degrees Celsuis.

Sangli recorded 35.2 degrees Celsius, and a minimum of 17.8 degrees Celsius.

Mahabaleshwar recorded a maximum of 30.2 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 17.2 deg Cel.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was reported from Solapur at 36.3 degrees Celsius, with the minimum at 20 degrees Celsius.

Nagpur was the coldest in Maharashtra on Sunday at 12.1 degrees Celsius.

