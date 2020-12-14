e-paper
Home / Cities / With 424 new cases, Himachal’s Covid tally crosses the 49K-mark

With 424 new cases, Himachal’s Covid tally crosses the 49K-mark

There are 7,251 active cases in state and recoveries have reached 41,278 after 740 people were cured of the diseases on Sunday.

cities Updated: Dec 14, 2020, 00:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
         

Himachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally has reached 49,375 as 424 fresh cases were reported in state on Sunday. Besides, the death toll mounted 801 after eight more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 107 were reported in Kangra, 97 in Mandi, 77 in Shimla, 47 in Una, 31 in Hamirpur, 16 in Solan, 15 each in Bilaspur and Chamba, 10 in Sirmaur, eight in Kullu and one in Kinnaur.

There are 7,251 active cases in state and recoveries have reached 41,278 after 740 people were cured of the diseases on Sunday.

The recovery rate has climbed to 83.6%. Till date, 6.16 lakh tests have been conducted in the state.

Shimla remains the worst hit district with 9,133 infections, followed by Mandi at 8,318, Kangra 6,743, Solan 5,818, Kullu 4,094, Sirmaur 2,892, Bilaspur 2,570, Chamba 2,486, Una 2,482, Hamirpur 2,476, Kinnaur 1,200, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,163.

