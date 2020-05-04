e-paper
With five new Covid-19 cases, Chandigarh’s corona count increases to 102

All five cases have been reported from the congested Bapudham Colony in Sector 26.

chandigarh Updated: May 04, 2020 10:29 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Commuters queuing up to enter Chandigarh from Zirakpur town of Mohali district on Monday morning.
Chandigarh: With five new cases of Covid-19 being reported on Monday morning, the total count of coronavirus patients has increased to 102 in Chandigarh.

All five cases are from the congested Bapudham Colony in Sector 26.

With this, the active cases have increased to 80 with 21 patients having recovered so far.

On Sunday, an 82-year-old woman from Sector 18 became the first Covid-19 casualty of Chandigarh.

The overall test positivity rate of Chandigarh is close to 6%, while the national average is 3.8%. The increase was registered after the spike in the number of cases in the city in April-end.

From March 18 to April 25, only 734 people were tested in the city of which 4% were found Covid-19 positive. However, between April 26 and May 3, 880 people were tested, of which 7.6% tested positive.

The spike has been attributed to two affected zones of Bapudham Colony and Sector 30, where maximum cases are being reported.

The count in Bapudham Colony has increased to 48 and it accounts of 47% of the cases in Chandigarh. The Covid-19 chain was first detected after an operation theatre attendant of Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, who lives in Bapudham Colony tested positive.

