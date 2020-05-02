e-paper
With industries shut, Panvel residents get 24x7 water supply this summer

With industries shut, Panvel residents get 24x7 water supply this summer

Updated: May 02, 2020 20:02 IST
It’s the first summer after decades that Panvel residents have not felt the heat.

Residents have been getting uninterrupted water supply, unlike previous years when water shortage starts much before summer.Taps go dry and most housing societies have to depend on tanker water.

“Every year, we faced major water cuts and had to change our schedule according to the supply. This year, no water cut has been imposed. We are getting interrupted water supply,” said Dhumal Rana, 45, a Panvel resident.

During the lockdown, Panvel is getting 30 mld (millions of litres per day) of water which is the actual requirement for the area.

Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is managing to supply more water as industries as shut.

Jamir Lengrekar, deputy commissioner of PCMC, said, “We have ensured that people don’t face water crisis. Water which would have been consumed by industries has been diverted for residential use.”

“Only some industries are operating at MIDC Taloja. While in full operation, industries require 50 mld,” said an MIDC official.

Every year, summer is marked by protests and complaints for residents. This year, they are thanking the lockdown.

“Last year, we spent more than a lakh towards tanker water supply. We are relaxed this year as we don’t have to worry about water this summer,” said Shivam Patel, 50, a resident of Sector 21 in Kamothe.

Kantilal Kadi, a city-based activist, said civic officials can work out a system so that residents do not face water cuts even when the industries are functioning. “I feel that officials can work out an uninterrupted water supply every year,” added Kadi.

