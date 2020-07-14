With two more deaths, toll reaches 35 in Gautam Budh Nagar

cities

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 23:40 IST

NOIDA: With reports of two more deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) on Tuesday, the overall toll in Gautam Budh Nagar has gone up to 35. However, the details of deceased have not been revealed by district health officials.

According to the daily health bulletin released by the state control room, GB Nagar reported 167 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total count of Covid-19 positive cases in the district to 3,614 on Tuesday.

A total of 2,728 Covid-19 patients, including 138 on Tuesday, have been cured and discharged in the district so far, the bulletin said. “So far, 35 Covid-19 positive patients have lost their lives in the district. As a result, the district now has 851 active cases,” the bulletin stated.

The bulletin said that in the past 24 hours, 28 Covid-19 patients in Uttar Pradesh have lost their lives and their death audit report is awaited.

According to the state health bulletin, the overall tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the state has reached 39,724 with 1,656 new cases in the last 24 hours. “While 983 patients have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection in the state so far, 24,981 patients have been cured and discharged from different hospitals in the state till date,” the bulletin stated.