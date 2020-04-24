e-paper
With zero Covid-19 case, Yeoor forest declared a green zone

cities Updated: Apr 24, 2020 18:09 IST
Megha Pol
The Yeoor range of Sanjay Gandhi National Park, and Yeoor village, which falls under Vartak Nagar ward, has been declared as green zone on Thursday as there have been no cases of Covid-19 from this area. The authority has imposed strict restriction on movement in this area to ensure there is not infection from outsiders. No one will be allowed to go inside Yeoor, only the people residing inside since the lockdown was imposed will be allowed to go in and out for buying essentials.

The demand to declare Yeoor range a green zone was made by few tribals and NGOs.

Charusheela Pandit, assistant municipal commissioner, said, “Though there are lot of cases in Vartak Nagar ward, Yeoor does not have a single case. We heard that people who have property inside used to go there for weekends. To curb this movement we have sealed the forest, and declared it as green zone. Outsiders will not be allowed to go inside Yeoor.”

The Yeoor Environmental Society (YES) had written to the corporation two days ago asking it to seal the forest area to ensure the locals inside do not get infected. “The tribals of Yeoor village had requested to make the village and the Yeoor forest area as green zone as many people from outside come inside the forest, especially those who have their bungalows inside. The villagers are poor and their earnings may collapse even if one person is affected.”

Range Forest Officer Rajendra Pawar said morning-walkers have also been stopped from entering the area. He said, “Only those who were living in Yeoor have been allowed to stay, and only one member per family is allowed to go outside for essentials.”

