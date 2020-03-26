e-paper
Home / Cities / Woman absconds after throwing her three children into a well; two die

Woman absconds after throwing her three children into a well; two die

cities Updated: Mar 26, 2020 21:06 IST
Hindustantimes
         

A woman, wife of a daily wager, allegedly threw her three children into a well in Kohramra Tola area of Sonbhadra on Wednesday.

Police said locals rescued the kids from the well but two of them could not be saved.

Devanti Devi, 29, wife of Vijay Kumar, is absconding.

Resident of Koharamra Tola of Pindari Gram Panchayat, she lived her husband, mother-in-law and three children, daughter Annu (6), and sons Anuj (3) and Deepanshu (1).

On Wednesday late night, Devanti called her neighbour Ram Dulare for help and told him that her kids have fallen into the well. She reportedly cried and sought his help in rescuing them.

Police said that the locals ran to the well and informed the police.

Seeing the children screaming for help in the well, they took all of them out rushed them to the hospital.

While Anuj and Deepanshu were declared brought dead, Annu managed to survive.

Police said the locals claimed that the after being taken out of the well the girl told them that her mother threw her and her two brothers into the well.

Beejpur police station in-charge Shyam Bahadur Yadav said the condition of the girl was normal. A team has been deployed to locate the woman.

